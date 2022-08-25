Joshua Roy wants to prove he can play like a pro

Joshua Roy dazzled the show at the Junior World Championships. Now that this stage has been completed, he now wants to take his place in the professional ranks.

During an interview with Catherine Harvey Benard of La Presse, the 19-year-old revealed that he wants to prove he deserves his place among the pros, even if it’s just for one game.

Joshua Roy told me about his World Juniors experience, but also his way of approaching the Canadian camp. “It’s not just earning points in the rookies that will get me to play in the NHL, it’s really about having a professional game.”https://t.co/dPhM0kn8pj – Kathryn Harvey Pinard (@kharveypinard) August 24, 2022

“I’m just trying to do well. I want to prove that I can play like a pro, that I’ve reached a level Game forefront. That’s the most important thing.” – Joshua Roy Villa Catherine Harvey Benard of La Presse

We feel all the heart that snowboard can leave during the start of the seasonal campgrounds. On the other hand, even if he is confident about his future, Roy remains realistic in his words and knows he is likely to return to Sherbrooke Phoenix this year.

“It doesn’t matter if you make the team or not. Let’s be real: I shouldn’t do that. It’s not what I care about. It’s really fair that you do well.” – Joshua Roy Via Catherine Harvey Benard of La Presse

After an amazing world championship, his playing style may change. Playing with Canada, where he was the most used player on the team, allowed him to learn new things while also proving his talent.

Being the most used player in the tournament, Roy was able to take advantage of and take advantage of many scoring opportunities. With 8 points in 7 matches, he has become the most productive Canadian player in terms of points since PK Subban in 2009, who collected 9 points.

However, it was not over. If he returns to CMJ in 2023, he will only have to score two small points to be the Canadian’s hope for the most in his CMJ career since Patrice Brisebois, 32 years ago.

Joshua Roy has scored the most points by a potential Canadian Habs team in WJC since Subban earned nine points in 2009. If he scores two at WJC 2023, he will have the most WJC points since Brisebois 32 years ago. One of the many tales you’ll find here:https://t.co/BdfTYtPfn3 pic.twitter.com/OzEpkkwzYk —Grantmccagg (@grantmccagg) August 24, 2022

His role will continue to be very important this year with Sherbrooke. On the other hand, he is well aware that his game has to change in order to adapt to the style of the pros. Don’t be surprised if he gets fewer points this year than last year. Especially since it will be very difficult to repeat a campaign of 119 points.

“This year, I’m not going to count on how many points I’ll score. It’s really going to be a game-changer for me to get Game forefront. If I want to perform at the next level, this is what I have to work on. It’s not to make points in juniors that will get me to play in the NHL, it’s really to have Game Vanguard.” – Joshua Roy Villa Catherine Harvey Benard of La Presse

Joshua Roy will be trying to find his place with the Canadians right from the start of rookie camp and training camp, but is ready to resume his leadership role with Team Phoenix. One thing is for sure; This guy has a heart in his stomach and won’t stop until he achieves his dream.

