Canada continued its rise in the FIFA rankings, with the men’s team rising eight places to 51NS place.

Neil Davidson

Canadian Press

This is the country’s highest ranking since the team reached 53NS place in October 2009.

The best rating in its history was 40NS Place, in December 1996.

Canada is fourth in CONCACAF, after Mexico (9NS), United States (13he is, down four places) and Costa Rica (44NS).

The team led by John Herdman started the year at 7NS Square. It got 19 places in the last two updates.

Canada will visit Mexico before receiving Panama (68NS, up six places) when qualification for the 2022 World Cup resumes next month.

Belgium remains at the top of the rankings, followed by Brazil, England and France, which swap places. Italy and Argentina retained the fifth and sixth positions, while Portugal overtook Spain in seventh. Mexico and Denmark complete Top 10.

Only Libya made a bigger leap than Canada in these latest rankings, taking 12 places to 110NS Ring.