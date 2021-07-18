Fireworks are the subject of discussion in Sherbrooke

A petition was even launched by a Sherbrooke resident who feared for her immediate environment.

Gabrielle L. Lagoy, a University of Sherbrooke graduate with a master’s degree in environment, has studied the impact of fireworks on the environment (A new window) .

However, according to her, fireworks companies, which produce fireworks, are increasingly trying to adopt an environmentally responsible attitude.

There are many new technologies, including the use of perchlorate-free fireworks, and the use of more stable chemicals, which significantly reduce the emission of gases and particles released after a fire explosion. Quote from:Gabrielle L. Lajoie, Master of Environment.

Another important factor for the former University of Sherbrooke student is the particles emitted into the atmosphere. With weather conditions, if there is strong wind […] Particles can travel very long distances up to several kilometers and remain suspended for a few weeks as you say.

Another solution other than green technologies is to simply replace fireworks. For example, one solution already in use in several places, such as Rouyn-Noranda, is to use drones to create a light show, without pollution.

strict standards

For the administration of the Fête du Lac des Nations, the situation is clear, everything is done to be as environmentally friendly as possible.

According to the Director General of the Fête du lac des Nations, Jean-Pierre Baudouin, fireworks vary from year to year, and are less polluting. Our bombs are made of biodegradable materials , It is to explain.

Every year we send divers to the lake to catch small debris that might fall there, so we are very responsible at this level. Quote from:Jean-Pierre Baudouin, General Director of Fête du lac des Nations

According to Gabrielle L. Lajoie, standards are unfortunately not infallible.

Despite the regulations, we still have banned and carcinogenic compounds and metals, which are still being discovered in Canada. Quote from:Gabrielle L. Lajoie, Master of Environment.

Based on information from Katie Laroche and Alexis Tremblay.