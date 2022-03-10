First look at the Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Disney+ revealed the series’ first series on Wednesday Obi-Wan Kenobiwhich promises to shed light on the long period of exile of the famous Jedi Master, played again by Ewan McGregor, 17 years after his last big screen appearance on the occasion of Revenge of the Sith in 2005.

Pierre Marc Durevage

Journalism

The trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi shows him taking refuge in Tatooine, 10 years after the dramatic events that lead to the downfall of the Jedi Order, but also the corruption of his close friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who has transformed into the dark side of the Force by donning an evil Sith costume. Lord Darth Vader.

The series, which launches May 25 on Disney’s streaming platform, also features Vader’s paycheck detectives, some of whom have been seen in the video game. Request Jedi FallenLaunched in 2019 on PC, Xbox, and PS4. The Inquisition used to expel a still alive Jedi also takes an important place in the trailer that was revealed on Wednesday.

We also see very young Luke Skywalker, playing near his uncle’s farm Owen Lars, played again by Joel Edgerton – the Australian actor played a role in the second and third episodes of the cinematic saga, while Bonnie Marie Pace, who also returns as his wife, Beru.

The series directed by Deborah Chow also marks the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, although we don’t see him in the revealed sequences just yet.

Other cast members include Musa Ingram, Kamil Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Robert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Song Kang, Simon Kessel and Benny Safdie.