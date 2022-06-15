Five conductors are auditioning for the upcoming OSS season

Once they perform their concert, they will be evaluated by the musicians, by the board of directors, but also by the audience. We will ask people their impression. We will hand it over in full to the selection committee, which will make the final decision in May 2023. Explains Nicholas Bellanger, OSS General Manager and Acting Technical Director.

Nicholas Bellanger, OSS General Manager and Acting Technical Director Photo: Radio Canada/Simon Rancourt

There are two women on the shortlist of chefs selected for the upcoming season. Chef Genevieve Leclerc will open the ball on October 7. Melanie Leonard will also give a concert, as will Jean-Michel Maalouf, Simon Revard and Adam Johnson.

OSS has been looking for a chef for the next 10 years, ever since Chef Stéphane Laforest announced his departure in January 2022, and he’s been in the position since 1998.

The tremendous enthusiasm for Sherbrooke

Since last February, 71 applications have been submitted to OSS to fill the position of bandleader.

” It is an orchestra full of talent and is located an hour and a half from Montreal. For any chef, this is our little gem! » – Quote from Nicholas Bellanger, OSS General Manager and Acting Technical Director

Among the basic criteria for employment is the quality of the French language. This communication is important to the general public , says Mr. Belanger. The orchestra is also looking for someone to participate in the area, that is, in various schools, universities, and choirs.

The first of its kind in OSS

The first cinematic party will also be presented during the 83rd season of OSS. Quebec movie Saint Augustine’s Passion, will bring together OSS musicians and a women’s choir from Sherbrooke under the direction of Frances Schuyner. The original music, written by Francois Dombier, will be performed while the film is shown on the big screen.

In addition, the pop music series Symphonique will be back, notably with the Film Music Concert Silence turned! In January 2023.

The Chamber Music Concert Series also returns with intimate performances at the Kibekor Centre.

Concert tickets and subscriptions are available from 10 June at the box office at the University of Sherbrooke Cultural Centre.