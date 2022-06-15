Data theft in CHU de Québec

On the night of June 5-6, 2022, individuals broke into spaces in the research center and stole computers such as Social Security numbers or home addresses.

The 10,000 compromised files exclusively affect current or former employees of CRCHU , such as researchers, doctors, nurses, or office workers. Patient data or participants in a research project are not affected by this situation.

” The thefts were committed in chul But it affects the entire staff of our research center in the five locations. » – Quote from Jean Thomas Grantham, spokesperson for University Hospital from Quebec

arrests

An ongoing police investigation has led to the arrest of two people: a 32-year-old man, Anthony Roy, and a 40-year-old woman, Marie-Yves Bellevue. They face burglary charges after breaking into a building chul . We cannot confirm whether these people are employees of University Hospital Says Marie-Pierre Rivard, a public relations officer for the Quebec City Police Department (SPVQ).

The two individuals with extensive criminal records appeared in a Quebec court on Wednesday. The Crown opposed their release. They are still being held.

Some of the stolen equipment was recovered as part of the operation. Although some material has been recovered, we cannot assume that the information it contains has not been transferred to the hands of third parties. explains Jean Thomas Grantham, a spokesperson for . University Hospital Quebec.

All people whose information was on the stolen computers will be contacted.

If necessary, they can call 418-525-4444, ext 84105, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A web page has also been set up to answer questions from affected people at the following address: www.crchudequebec.ulaval.ca/donnees-info (A new window) .