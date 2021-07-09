Floods in New York awaiting Storm Elsa on Friday

(New York) Several subway stations were flooded and major arteries were severed Thursday in New York, with more flooding looming Friday with the expected storm arrival. Elsa.

Between 5 and 10 cm of water fell in a series of thunderstorms over New York and surrounding areas Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service (NWS) said, “causing widespread flash floods in certain places.”

Metro users posted video images of some of the submerged stations on Twitter, particularly impressive at Station 157.e North Manhattan Street.

We see people with waist-deep water, somehow crossing a black puddle to get to the docks.

“Lines 1 and A have really been damaged, with a lot of flooding at the stations,” Sarah Feinberg, president of the MTA, New York Public Transportation Authority, admitted Thursday night, during a press conference.

Some major roads, particularly in the Bronx, were temporarily closed, disrupting traffic when leaving offices. The NYPD has tweeted a video of motorists stranded while being rescued from the water.

The NWS warned of possible new flooding by Friday morning, with heavy rain due to the storm expected to reach the northeast. Elsa, from Florida.

Despite the work that has been undertaken to fortify the city against flooding since Hurricane Sandy in October 2012 – which killed 44 people and paralyzed the US economic capital for several days – New York, the city surrounded by water, remains highly vulnerable to flooding, which is expected to lead to their frequency. increases with climate change.

Several officials, including Eric Adams, the Brooklyn president and favorite in November’s mayoral elections since winning the Democratic primary this week, called Thursday night for urgent investments to shore up infrastructure.

One of her main opponents, Catherine Garcia, who oversaw the pumping of the water after Sandy, warned that “bouts of severe weather like this will not go away.” “We must invest in strategies to protect the city.”