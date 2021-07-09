Eric Hurtado traded by CF Montreal after rejection of COVID-19 vaccine

CF Montreal announced Thursday that it received a $200,000 general allowance from Columbus Crew for striker Eric Hurtado.

The deal is said to be related to Hurtado’s refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, complicating the situation of Montreal 11, who hopes to be able to resume his activities at Stade Saputo soon.

“There has been interest in Eric over the past few weeks, and while we were happy with his work with the club, we listened to offers. He was not vaccinated against COVID-19, his situation was problematic and we started thinking about a deal when we got certain we could go back to Montreal,” he indicated. to it in a press release by the team’s sporting director, Olivier Renard.

He confirmed that Hurtado told the organization that he was not comfortable with the idea of ​​receiving the vaccine.

Without a contract at the end of last season, the 30-year-old American received an offer from CF Montreal on February 16. He wore the blue, white, and black uniform for seven matches, including two, and earned an assist.

Also, on Tuesday, the football club sent midfielder Amar Sedic to another sky for an allowance amount of 150 thousand dollars.