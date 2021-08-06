ELNA Medical Acquires Superior Clinic StatCare

business, stBusiness Acquisitions and Mergers

MONTRAL, August 5, 2021 / CNW Telbec / -ELNA Medical (ELNA), the largest network of primary care clinics specializing in Canada, is pleased to announce the acquisition of StatCare Superior Clinic, the largest of its kind on West Island Montreal.

Founded in 1988 and located right across from Buhaira General Hospital, this clinic in pointe clear It offers general medical services without an appointment, covered by the Rgie de l’assurance maladie du Qubec. StatCare benefits from a group of approximately 40 doctors and 10 nurses, who provide medical services to more than 60,000 patients each year. StatCare was one of the first retina clinics in the county.

We are very pleased to join the ELNA Medical Group and continue to provide residents with high quality service, fast access and tight working hours, 7 days a week. We are also pleased to be able to take advantage of the wide range of ELNA medical group services, select DrrupeeMichael Munzar And Laurie Burgeras well as mI Eleanor Phelan Mootoosawmy, cofondateurs de StatCare.

The acquisition of StatCare makes sense for our company because it is well established and has an excellent reputation Laurent Amram, president and founder of ELNA Medical. It reflects our desire to provide solutions aimed at easy and quick access to high quality integrated care using the latest technology.

ELNA Medical now has 59 primary healthcare clinics specializing in Canada More than 800 medical professionals provide the highest quality of personal care and telemedicine to more than one million Canadians each year. We will continue to grow in order to consolidate our position as the largest network of medical clinics in the world Canada Praise Laurent Amram.

About ELNA Medical

ELNA Medical is a Montreal-based company that brings together the largest network of medical clinics in Canada, with more than 800 medical professionals in 59 primary, specialized and occupational health clinics. Active since 2016, providing primary and specialized healthcare that are covered by public health insurance plans. Committed to its mission and innovative spirit, ELNA is committed to making a significant contribution to the health and well-being of every patient by providing personalized, accessible and exceptional medical services, all backed by advanced technologies. ELNA Medical is associated with CDL Laboratories, a leading manufacturer of private laboratories in Qubec.

Source ELNA Medical

Statement issued on August 5, 2021 17:52 and its distribution:

