Fonds de Solidarit FTQ is investing to support the next generation in Quebec in the field of scientific research equipment

Business, science, technology, health and Covid-19

MONTRAL, August 2, 2021 / CNW Telbec / – The Fonds de Solidarit FTQ is proud to announce an investment to support the acquisition of the French company EMKA Technologies (EMKA) by a Quebec engineer and entrepreneur. David Brunet. The latter, who ran the Canadian subsidiary of SCIREQ Group, took over the reins of EMKA as Chairman and CEO from August 2.

EMKA is a global leader in the design and manufacture of scientific instruments for preclinical pulmonary, cardiovascular, and neurological research. With a team of approximately 75 employees working at the intersection of engineering and life sciences, EMKA offers a full range of equipment, software, and support materials for professionals in this field. EMKA has offices in EuropeThe United States, China, Japan and Canada (Montral).

David Brunet is a passionate engineer and manager who has demonstrated his talent in business development and multidisciplinary project management within the large EMKA family, Patrice Jolevette, Vice President of Investments – Agri-Food and Health, at Fonds de Solidarit FTQ. This transaction demonstrates once again the Fund’s desire to support the succession of entrepreneurs and to support business development in the health sector in Quebec.

Our team is proud to be associated with Fonds de Solidarit FTQ to ensure the sustainability of the company and to develop EMKA to its full potential. EMKA operates in a highly specialized field of life sciences. He said the fund team was able to work closely with our team to fully understand our business and develop a funding structure adapted to our needs. David Brunet.

About EMKA

EMKA Technologies supplies biomedical research laboratories around the world with the latest scientific tools for the study of cardiovascular, neurological, respiratory and pharmacological physiology. Founded in 1992, the company has built a reputation for excellence by developing a comprehensive suite of hardware, software, and unique expertise to support research professionals. Among its clients are the most prestigious pharmaceutical, university and government laboratories. Its products have been cited in more than 3,000 scientific publications and are specifically contributing to the advancement of science related to asthma, COVID-19, hypertension, and neurological diseases, as well as the approval of innovative treatments.

About Fonds de Solidarit FTQ

Fonds de Solidarit FTQ is committed to a better society through the savings of its 723,501 shareholders. Through its investments in development and venture capital, the fund specifically seeks to contribute to the transformation towards a greener economy, a people-centered world of work, and a healthier society. It provides companies with unsecured financing and strategic support. With net assets of $17.2 billion as at May 31, 2021, the fund has supported more than 3,437 partner companies and 247,612 jobs. To find out more, visitfondsftq.com.

SOURCE Fonds de Solidarit FTQ

These press releases may also interest you

The statement issued on August 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. and distributed by:

