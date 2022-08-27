Formula 1: Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) will start at the top of the Belgian Grand Prix

Saturday, August 27, 2022. 08:58

(Modernization : Saturday 27 August 2022 11:30 AM)

Stavelot, Belgium – World champion Max Verstappen was the fastest in qualifying, but Carlos Sainz will start to lead in the Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Verstappen is among the group of drivers who have imposed penalties for engine changes. He will start in the fifteenth position.

The Red Bull driver still loves his chances because of his speed in qualifying.

“With a car like this, it would be a shame not to be on the podium,” Verstappen said.

Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas received a penalty from 15 positions, while Verstappen, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, Esteban Ocon of Albin, Lando Norris of McLaren, Zhou Guanyu of Alfa Romeo, Mick Schumacher and De Haas relegated to the back of the net.

Ferrari’s Sainz finished second in qualifying on Saturday, six tenths of a second behind Verstappen, but will start on Sunday. He will be accompanied by Red Bull driver Sergio Perez in the front row.

“I’m glad I started in the lead, but I can’t be too happy about the gap in front of Max,” said Sainz.

The Spaniard did not rule out the possibility of Verstappen progressing on the field and achieving his ninth victory of the season.

“Leaving the safety car can help him if that happens. But when you look at his pace and repeat it over 44 laps, he will probably make it back,” Sainz admitted.

Verstappen will have Leclerc on his side, who will start in 16th. The Dutchman leads by 80 points over Monaco at the top of the drivers’ standings.

The second row will consist of Fernando Alonso of the Alps and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes.

Williams driver Alex Albon made a surprise by reaching the third stage of qualifying. He finished ninth but will start sixth alongside Mercedes’ George Russell.

Quebec driver Lance Stroll, of Aston Martin, was eliminated in the second quarter, but will eventually start in ninth. He will have his teammate Sebastian Vettel by his side.

Williams of Ontario’s Nicholas Latifi will start 11th.

Q3 results :

1. Max Verstappen (NED / Red Bull) 1: 43.665

2. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spain / Ferrari) 1: 44.297

3. Sergio Perez (Mexico / Red Bull) 1: 44.462

4. Charles Leclerc (Mon / Ferrari) 1:44.553

5. Esteban Ocon (FRA / Alpine-Renault) 1:45.180

6 – Fernando Alonso (Spain / Alpine – Renault) 1: 45.368

7. Lewis Hamilton (GB/Mercedes) 1:45.503

8. George Russell (GB/Mercedes) 1:45.776 9. Alexander Albon (THA / Williams-Mercedes) 1: 45.837

10. Lando Norris (UK/McLaren-Mercedes) 1:46.178

Out in Q2

:

11- Daniel Ricciardo (Australia / McLaren – Mercedes) 1: 45.767

12. Pierre Gasly (FRA / AlphaTauri-Red Bull) 1:45.827 13. Zhou Guanyu (CHN / Alfa Romeo) 1:46.085

14. Lance Stroll (Canada / Aston Martin – Mercedes) 1:46.611

15. Mick Schumacher (GER / Haas-Ferrari) 1: 47.718

Out in Q1

: