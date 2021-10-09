Alex Ovechkin didn’t finish meeting his family last night

Preparation for the season is still in full swing in the NHL. The various teams in the league are currently playing their preparatory matches, specifically in order to prepare for the official opening of the 2021-2022 campaign that will start soon.

Last night, the Capitals played their last notable encounter against the Philadelphia Flyers in Washington. Remember that the Hats will start the season against the New York Rangers on October 13th.

In short, let’s get back to a game that could unfortunately be costly to Washington’s coaching. Captain Alex Ovechkin had to leave the duel after colliding with Travis Konechny. In fact, Ovi tried to hit him and seemed to hit his leg. He found it difficult to get up and press on her afterwards.

I hope it isn’t too dangerous in his case.

Ovi left the game after this embarrassing blow pic.twitter.com/A2qUo2Nxr5 Spittin’ Chiclets (spittinchiclets) October 9, 2021

Injured or not, Alex Ovechkin isn’t the type to miss regular season matches. Last year, he had to miss a total of 11 games (including four since he was subject to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol), the highest since the start of his career.

It’s tough, let’s put it this way.

The one who wore a C on his white and red jacket for several years now will try by all means to join Wayne Gretzky and the record number of career goals (894) in the next five seasons, is the one who has signed a brutal new contract with Washington this summer.

Ovechkin currently has 730 networks around the clock, which is 164 fewer Best. If he stays healthy over the next few years, he has a good chance of setting records by being the most recognizable scorer in NHL history.

a lot of

– We’re approaching the start of the season and the CH dispensary is overflowing.

Canadian | Major absentees and newcomers https://t.co/rV9A7QjDC3 – LaPresse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) October 9, 2021

– In case you miss it yourself.

# love Headlines: Canadian Runners and Hurricanes Have a New Chapter https://t.co/r5ESCkalqn Eyes on the Prize (HabsEOTP) October 9, 2021

– Do you agree?

Le Démon Blond is not Le Démon Blond with Aquarius. Once he got rid of the bucket, his numbers really fizzled out. When he showed his float, he got Mo Gu. # love #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/gQvRs3cynq – The Hockey Samurai 侍 (hockey_samurai) October 8, 2021

Brandon Mashinter is retiring.

Brandon Mashinter has announced his retirement from professional hockey at the age of 33 and will become assistant coach for the Jacksonville Icemen. Mashinter played 64 games in the National Hockey League with the San Jose Sharks, New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks, scoring 4 goals and 1 assist. pic.twitter.com/CvzAvGHwwo – Complete Hockey News (CompleteHkyNews) October 9, 2021

– Will the coyotes finally exchange kessel? [Habsolument Fan]