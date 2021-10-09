sport

Alex Ovechkin didn’t finish meeting his family last night

October 9, 2021
Virginia Whitehead

Preparation for the season is still in full swing in the NHL. The various teams in the league are currently playing their preparatory matches, specifically in order to prepare for the official opening of the 2021-2022 campaign that will start soon.

Last night, the Capitals played their last notable encounter against the Philadelphia Flyers in Washington. Remember that the Hats will start the season against the New York Rangers on October 13th.

In short, let’s get back to a game that could unfortunately be costly to Washington’s coaching. Captain Alex Ovechkin had to leave the duel after colliding with Travis Konechny. In fact, Ovi tried to hit him and seemed to hit his leg. He found it difficult to get up and press on her afterwards.

I hope it isn’t too dangerous in his case.

Injured or not, Alex Ovechkin isn’t the type to miss regular season matches. Last year, he had to miss a total of 11 games (including four since he was subject to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol), the highest since the start of his career.

It’s tough, let’s put it this way.

The one who wore a C on his white and red jacket for several years now will try by all means to join Wayne Gretzky and the record number of career goals (894) in the next five seasons, is the one who has signed a brutal new contract with Washington this summer.

Ovechkin currently has 730 networks around the clock, which is 164 fewer Best. If he stays healthy over the next few years, he has a good chance of setting records by being the most recognizable scorer in NHL history.

See also  Expansion Draft: TJ Oshie Too Clear

a lot of

– We’re approaching the start of the season and the CH dispensary is overflowing.

– In case you miss it yourself.

– Do you agree?

Brandon Mashinter is retiring.

– Will the coyotes finally exchange kessel? [Habsolument Fan]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *