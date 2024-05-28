Forum for shaping a better future at the Pontifical Academy of Sciences

The third edition of the World Changers Summit will be held on May 29 at Casina Pio IV in the Vatican. This event, conceived by Gabriele Andreoli, President of the Institute for Advanced Studies and Cooperation (IASC), brings together representatives of science, technology and faith to open important horizons for the common good.

Vatican News

Science and technology, directed toward the good of people and the world, can be extraordinary allies. Today, in fact, new and important horizons are opening up. the above “World changers“This year is specifically titled”A forum to help shape a better future», is a founding meeting to articulate these exciting opportunities. the “Global Change Summit“, in its third edition, is an event conceived and intended by Professor Gabriele Andreoli, President of the Institute for Advanced Studies and Cooperation (IASC), who chose to organize such a summit in the Vatican, a place designated for the reception. These topics are rooted in high-level scientific, theological, technological and ethical files. In fact, international experts will meet at the Pontifical Academy of Sciences on May 29.

A global message of hope





For Professor Gabriele Andreoli, it is important “May this universal message of hope be broadcast to all people of our Holy Church“, by clicking on “The realism of what we will present at this event: a message that sees high science and advanced technology designed and organized in every detail for the good of people and the world“.

In reality, “There cannot and cannot be any discrimination.” The expert adds:Because what animates and guides us: is the profound conviction that every human being has his own dignity and must therefore be able to live his life using what science, technology and faith allow us today.“.

Technology, theology, science and faith

Results that may seem unattainable are not only achievable, but achievable. “And he’s at the top.”World changers» Scientific and technological progress will be advanced to shape a better future. Technology, theology, science and faith will be at the heart.”Global Change Summit“.