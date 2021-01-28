Four Canadian filmmakers have been selected for the Netflix Project Accelerator

The three-month program announced in 2018 provides support in the form of workshops and project development for selected designers.

Four feature film projects – two in French and two in English – were selected from over 115 nominations in Canada.

The program will run from May to August 2020 and will be customized according to the creative and business needs of the filmmakers and their team.

Those shortlisted will benefit from the creative and marketing expertise, as well as feedback from senior Netflix executives, among others.

Two films in French and two films in English

Selected French-speaking projects count ChannelWritten by screenwriter and director Henry Pardo, the movie revolves around a young boy and his mother who settled in a rural village in Quebec after leaving Haiti in the early 1970s.

The second project is You are beautiful Maryse, From screenwriter and director Maxime Demons, who tells the story of a young woman who discovers that her deceased husband has passed HIV to her at the height of the AIDS epidemic.

For her part, Two Tornians Yasmine Mozaffari, who impressed critics with her first film, fireworks At the Toronto International Film Festival in 2018, it will evolve The road travels to me Through this program.

Jasmine Mozaffari screened and directed this English-language film Being a picture of a family of Iranian immigrants living, working and living in North America after September 11, 2001 .

The other English movie selected is RunawaysWritten by Toronto writer and director Rama Rao, who follows four young girls to Mumbai as they kidnap their bossy grandmother and embark on a summer road trip.

This project by the Canadian Film Center and Netflix is ​​part of a larger initiative to target creators and communities in Canada that have traditionally been of lower quality of service.