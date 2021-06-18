Four Morrissey companies are finalists for the MercadOr Awards

Carrefour Québec International has revealed the identity of Star Exporters. Each year, the Export Aid Organization, in Maurice, Center du Québec and Estée, highlights the remarkable work of companies in markets outside Quebec.

The winners are selected in cooperation with the selection committee. This is made up of Investissement Québec, Desjardins and Canada Economic Development. The regional recipients then automatically become finalists in the MercadOr Québec regional export competition on November 4.

Mauricie’s star issuers are:

New source: NOVO Electronics

NOVO is a Trois-Rivieres company that specializes in designing digital and physical products. This innovative windswept company has started selling its services outside of Quebec and this is only the beginning! NOVO is experiencing strong growth, particularly in the medical sector in the United States and the rest of Canada.

Growth: Sacs Frontenac مجموعة group

Groupe Sacs Frontenac specializes in the manufacture and printing of paper bags of all kinds. The company recently invested more than $10 million to add a third plant and purchase equipment to manufacture 100% recyclable, biodegradable, and compostable bags. The Sacs Frontenac Group markets its products in Canada, the United States and Europe.

Diversification: Umbra Solutions

Ambra Solutions is the first Canadian company to offer private LTE communications networks for critical operations. The company has experienced strong expansion. It is now present in different markets such as Chile, Australia and the United States.

Commander: Comaintel

Comaintel is a leading manufacturer of induction coil heating. The Shawinigan-based manufacturer exports 90-95% of its products. Well established worldwide, it serves the markets of India, China, the United States and Europe.

Favorite Prize: SoluCan

SoluCan in Trois-Rivieres won the jury for the “Coup de cœur” award. This young and successful company specializes in digital printing of custom boxes. SoluCan now has customers in the US and its order book is already growing. Trois-Rivières will soon install a second machine that will allow printing on the second shape of the cans. In the foreground, SoluCan is the only company in the world that uses this technology.