Four Players Officially “Match Time Decisions” in CH

Dominique Ducharme met with the media this morning, where some of his players participated in a match morning skate Optional in Washington. Eleven players including Joel Edmondson and two goalkeepers jumped on the ice this morning at Habs: Coffield, Evans, Beckett, Peseta, Buhling, Suzuki, Tovoli, Edmondson, Nico, Norlander, Romanoff, Weidmann, Allen and Montembelt.

The Canada coach confirmed that Cedric Paquette, who has been struggling with some injuries since arriving in Montreal, has been given the go-ahead from doctors for tonight’s game. Therefore, his name should be removed from the list of injured during the afternoon.

Dominique Ducharme points out that Cedric Paquette is ready to return. Changes to the list will be made before the match. Dominique Ducharme says Cedric Beckett is ready to come back. Further decisions about the squad will be made as the match gets closer.#GoHabsGo – Montreal Canadiens (CanadiensMTL) November 24, 2021

Ducharme refused to confirm Beckett’s face caps. If the team decides to work in a traditional format 12 strikers – 6 defendersPezzetta or Paquette will be called up to play alongside Poehling and Armia, while Niku or Norlinder will be disqualified.

If Ducharme again prioritizes the idea of ​​going with 11 forwards and seven defenders, Paquette and Peseta will be left out, while Nico And Norlander will be used as the sixth and seventh defender.

Cedric Paquette is ready to get back into the game, and decisions will be made before the match between him, Pesetta Nico and Norlander. Marc Antoine Godin (Magodin) November 24, 2021

# love Cedric Paquette, Michael Pezzetta, Sami Nico and Matthias Norländer will all be the match-time decisions in tonight’s match vs. # Capital – Bryanta Emrith (@abHabsInHighHeels) November 24, 2021

In short, the Canadian lineup will have this research There in front of the (strong) band in Ovechkin, with the possibility of playing Norlinder And Nico sits Peseta And packet:

Tovoli – Suzuki – Coffield

Darwin – Dvorak – Anderson

Likonen – Evans – Gallagher

Pezzetta or Paquette – Poehling – Army

Chiaroot – Petri

Norlander or Nico – Savard

Romanov – Weidmann

aline

The Canadians coach will confirm his training a few minutes before the start of the game. #GameTimeDecisions

Few clues? Norlander and Pezzetta made additions at the end of training, unlike Paquette and Nico…

Pezzetta, Norlinder, Edmundson and Montambeault are doing extra work – Marc-Andre Perreault (@MA_PerreaultTVA) November 24, 2021

Note that I’m not a fan of these playtime decisions, especially when it comes to the health of the players involved. And no, I’m not one of those people who thinks it’ll bother the Capitals in their pre-match preparation…

The good news, if there is one, is that Dvorak, Petri, Suzuki, Gallagher, Darwin, Evans, and the others aren’t. Game time decisions, With them.

Re-Call : Capitals will be a big challenge tonight for CH. We will fight a battle between David and Goliath…

Can David hope to defeat Goliath this time? Can you achieve success away from the Bell Center?

Dom Ducharme on the Habs 1-7-1 road record: “On the road, it’s all about the will and (willingness) to dig deeper and show character. I think individually a lot of guys didn’t play hockey well on the road.” Dr – Radio TSN 690 (@TSN690) November 24, 2021

Note that Dominique Ducharme has affirmed his love for Romanov’s game since he visited the catwalk…because it’s more predictable. For a defender, this is a good thing, unlike a striker …

Ducharme spoke about Romanov’s play since he was sought 9 games ago: “We like the way he plays… He’s more predictable… He’s been heading east/west a lot… And he puts himself in bad spots… Be It’s easier when you play more linearly. I think he realizes the impact of playing that way.” Dr – Radio TSN 690 (@TSN690) November 24, 2021

Simon Gagné also had a tough starting time after his team’s defeat in the Stanley Cup Final. It took him twenty matches. Good news: The Canadian will play his 21st game of the season against the capitals tonight.

DSLM // Simon Gagnier suffered a defeat in the 2010 Stanley Cup Final. The former NHL striker is finding it very difficult to get a good start to the season after a similar experience. full interview https://t.co/ry5HipDJka pic.twitter.com/Z0w4Y4hwIR – 91.9 Sports (@919sports) November 24, 2021

No, the Canadian isn’t going to face a stalk of celery tonight in Washington.

Ilya Samsonov will start at the beginning of the capitals. It’s 6-0-1 with a 2.11 GAA average and 0.924. Three streets. – J.F. Chaumont (@JFChaumontJDM) November 24, 2021

