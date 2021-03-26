Equatorial Guinea offers a ticket to Cameroon

After Tunisia, who qualified since the fourth day, Equatorial Guinea got the second card in Group X by defeating Tanzania at home (1-0) thanks to a late goal by Emilio Niswey in the 90th minute. The Tunisians did not elaborate on the fragmentation of Libya (5-2) .

Equatorial Guinea will participate in the African Cup Finals for the third time, but this is the first time that Nazzalange has qualified in the qualifiers. In 2012 (with Gabon) and in 2015, it has already capitalized on its status as an organizing country to invite itself to competition. This time, they owe Equatorial Guinea to qualifying only for themselves, if not for their defender Emilio Neswi who liberated an entire country by scoring the precious qualifying goal in the final moments of the match against Tanzania (90th).

Equatorial Guinea is back so far in the form of a trajectory that saw them start these playoffs with two defeats. But the double win over Libya (3-2; 1-0) changed everything to the point of dreaming about a ticket for Cameroon. Thursday became true.

Libya, lost its recent illusions of bowing heavily to Tunisia (2-5). In front of an already qualified team, the Libyans had no other choice but to win this match to maintain hope of qualifying for Cameroon. But the Carthage Eagles were cruel, breaking up the opponent who had time to believe opening the scoring in the 21st minute via Mayad Al Lafi. He lost an advantage in the 39th minute after a draw to defender Yassin Maria.

The Carthage Eagles will dominate the Mediterranean Knights with the goals of Seif El-Din Al-Jaziri (48) and Mohamed Darger (51). Reducing the score by Moayad Al-Lafi (54th) will keep the illusion of an unlikely return in front of Bin Suleiman with a wonderful 25-meter strike at Al-Munawwar and Al-Jaziri (90 + 4) that puts a final end to Hamdou’s dreams. Family.

CAN 2021: Assessment, Results and Qualifying Ratings