Canadian CF Montreal Championship

Montreal won their second consecutive championship, defeating Toronto FC 1-0 at Saputo Stadium this afternoon.

This is the fifth crown for Montreal, which has won its four titles against Toronto.

It was a small lobe above goalkeeper Quentin Westberg that allowed Rommel Koyoto to score the only goal of the match in the 72nd minute.NS Accurate.

Quioto, who played with a knife between his teeth, was named player of the game while Montreal goalkeeper Sebastien Briza was named Player of the Tournament.

This win will allow Montreal to participate in the CONCACAF Champions League next winter.

Westburg signed

The Montreal players showed their colors quickly and we can say that the first half was heavily influenced by the play of Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg.

And he made five saves, four of them at the expense of Romel Coyoto, who tested him in the 11th second, after a superb pass in the back of the defense by Joaquin Torres.

The great Honduran striker attacked from everywhere in this first half, settling especially in the small Westberg rectangle.

Le jeu a été dominé par les Montréalais : ils ont décoché neuf tirs, dont cinq tirs cadrés, contre un seul dans chaque catégorie pour les visiteurs, qui ont d’ailleurs perdu Alejandro Pozuelo premier’s suite la ured le dans ‘injury.

Similarity

This meeting offered strange similarities to that of October 23 in Toronto, where the Montreal club had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Reality check: Montreal did better and took the lead, but Jose Altidore scored in stoppage time (90+5) to tie.

Fortunately, this time the team managed to withstand the spectators.

“It took a while to score, but I didn’t feel that my players were in danger, they were in control,” said Wilfried Nancy. There was the post, for once we brought luck on the good side. “

No shooting

Montreal’s team defensive play was superior to Toronto FC, who could only frame a single shot in four attempts in the match.

In the Montreal camp, we tried 22 shots, nine of which were on target, with 56.9% possession. Therefore, Montreal Football Club put on a good game overall.

But what the statistics do not say is that the castle almost succumbed to 90NS Accurate.

In fact, goalkeeper Sebastian Brezza was a little busy until then, and he ran out in front of Nick DeLeon, then the ball found itself in the mouth of the goal without a goalkeeper, and Jordan Perosa hit the post.

Without Saputo

It was cold, but the sun came out at the start of the game to warm up the roaring Saputo Stadium as if it’s been a long time since we’ve heard it.

From the start, hundreds of Toronto fans made their voices heard, but local fans eventually gained the upper hand.

However, one question remains: why did the owner, Joey Saputo, choose to attend the FC Bologna match in Italy rather than be in Montreal for that final?

Given the events of the week, it was fashionable for the owner to be in the building for the last game of the season.

bulletin

8.5 / 10

He had half a dozen chances. This meant he was in the right place and was mostly frustrated with Westberg.8.5 / 10

Very solid as usual. He uses his body well to save and recover several balloons.8/10

Another strong defensive performance. Progress continues smoothly.8/10

He’s very solid and takes out a lot of balls from Sebastian Brezza’s area. 8/10

Another good match with a lot of fighting spirit in his game; Don’t let anything go.7,5 / 10

He enters on the left and stabilizes with good attacking points. 7,5 / 10

Lacey LaPalainen

He does a good job of extending the match and upsetting the opponent’s defense line.7,5 / 10

He’s come on for a little while, but he’s doing a very good defensive job protecting the lead. 7,5 / 10

Toronto didn’t aim for a shot, but was dominant in his box.7/10

Zachary Broult Gillard

Excited performance with a willingness to assist in the attack. He fell into play early in the second half.7/10

Matthew Schoener

He spent part of the game with Ritchie Laria in the paws and did well, because his compatriot is not an easy customer.7/10

It lacks a bit of a sting when it comes to aiming or making the last move.7/10

Dgeorgi Mihajlovic

He’s trying a lot of things with varying degrees of success. He played a good game, but a little below his usual level.6,5 / 10

He’s often in good standing, as he contributes, but there are still plenty of inaccuracies in his game.