Free Games Announced January 2022 Finally!

Get ready to welcome the free PlayStation Plus games of 2022 starting January 4th: Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5 and Deep Rock Galactic.

PS Plus subscribers benefit from free offers every month. To welcome the year in style, three titles are available from the first month: two for PS4 and PS5One for PS4 only. After just a few days, you will be able to roam the intergalactic space, speed through rugged terrain and fight phantom thieves.

Deep Rock Galactic (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5)

PlayStation Plus offers Deep Rock Galactic among the free games for January 2022. This title is developed by Ghost Ship Games. Co-op first person shooters. Players control four angry dwarves.

They are hired by a mining company, and they are sent to explore caves. Their mission is Searching for asteroids Rich in minerals, get trophies and survive alien attack.

Dirt 5 (PS4 and PS5)

Car racing fans have an advantage in January 2022 with PlayStation Plus free games. Dirt 5 is on the list, and there’s no shortage of engine vibration. Offering a wide range of cars and destinations, the popular Codemasters title delivers excitement with Rallycross and buggiesAnd other exhilarating experiences.

Persona 5 Strikers (PlayStation 4)

In January 2022, PlayStation Plus did not forget the music genre among its free games. This scenario was developed by Omega Force, six months after the events of Persona 5. The gameplay offers frantic actions in the context of an RPG. Features Joker and ghost thieves who meet to investigate mysterious phenomena.