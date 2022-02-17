HP Envy x360 (13-bd0055nf) review: Practical and attractive 2-in-1 Oled ultraportable

The Envy x360’s display has a very classic Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels), but it’s adorned with an OLED (60 Hz) panel. The technology we often encounter on laptops, but at the moment is clearly in the minority. It brings some significant advantages with infinite contrast ratio and zero stability. On the other hand, the color accuracy is lacking: the delta E observed at 5.2 exceeds the recommended limit of 3. It will therefore be necessary to calibrate its monitor with a probe to get the best results. On the other hand, the average color temperature of 6300K is close to the video standard.

Good point for a maximum brightness of 426 cd/m² which exceeds the value declared by HP and remains very true in absolute terms. The screen’s relatively thin bezels give it an occupancy rate of 82.2%, above our average. Unfortunately, the touchscreen is highly reflective (51.9% reflection on average), which affects its rating a bit.