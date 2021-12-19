Free touching adventure from December 19th on the Epic Games Store

We hope you have a good heart: Today’s free game on the Epic Games Store is a walking simulation game that might give you “a little tidbit”. The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is disappearing from astronauts until 5 PM tomorrow And if it is clear that we recommend putting it in your cart, then beware of the game scenario, which may offend sensitive souls.

The Disappearance of Ethan Carter

We can almost talk about it walking sim In the description of Ethan Carter: The gameplay is simple and everything revolves around re-enacting the events of the scenario. The latter, which is very powerful, is performed at a good pace, but we have to warn you: if the atmosphere at the party is right now, with Christmas approaching, the astronaut title is as depressing as can be. It’s a great story, well told and the game still stands very well visually, but you have to know what you’re getting into (Keep wipes on hand, just in case.)