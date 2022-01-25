Freed, she was cast by a song from the Disney movie Encanto

We are not talking about Bruno (Let’s not talk about Brunoin French) is Disney’s biggest animated movie musical success of the past 25 years, surpassing even let her go (editor, loyal), the theme song for snow Queen.

Namely, the piece reached number four on the prestigious US magazine music charts paintingone step before the summit reached let her go.

This position has been achieved thanks to 29 million streams and more than 8000 downloads We are not talking about Brunoaccording to Entertainment Weekly.

The only other song that performs better in the history of Disney animated films is A whole new world (new world), taken from the movie’s original soundtrack Aladdin It was released in 1992. It reached number one on the charts painting.

The song is in French

The song is in English

The audio clip forCharm It is also the first film to reach number one on the album chart since 2019, after being dethroned 30Adele.

the movie Charm The Fabulous Madrigal Family It tells the story of a Colombian family in which everyone possesses magical power except for 15-year-old Mirabel. The soundtrack is heavily influenced by Latin American music and signed by veteran composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, to whom we owe the musicals. HamiltonAnd in the heights.