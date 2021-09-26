From the International Space Station, Thomas Pesquet posts photos of Toulouse

It has now become a habit. Since his arrival aboard the International Space Station, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet has shared his daily life with netizens and posted many photos taken from the International Space Station.

This Sunday 26th September The Pink City is in the spotlight on this Twitter account followed by 1.2 million people. Thomas Pesquet posted two photos, very clear, in which we can see in particular the stadium on the Ile du Ramier, the Ernest Wallon stadium, the racetrack, the Toulouse-Blagnac airport, or La Ramée in the western cliché. .

To view this Twitter content, you must accept cookies social networks. These cookies allow you to share or interact directly on the social networks you are connected to or to integrate content initially published on those social networks. It also allows social networks to use your visits to our sites and apps in order to personalize and target ads. I authorize

Manage my choices

Remarkably astronaut Toulouse qualified as the “Aviation Capital”, with a nod to Airbus, universities, engineering colleges and rugby. The tweet has already been liked more than 3,500 times.