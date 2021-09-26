From the International Space Station, Thomas Pesquet posts photos of Toulouse

It has now become a habit. Since his arrival aboard the International Space Station, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet has shared his daily life with netizens and posted many photos taken from the International Space Station.
This Sunday 26th September The Pink City is in the spotlight on this Twitter account followed by 1.2 million people. Thomas Pesquet posted two photos, very clear, in which we can see in particular the stadium on the Ile du Ramier, the Ernest Wallon stadium, the racetrack, the Toulouse-Blagnac airport, or La Ramée in the western cliché. .
Remarkably astronaut Toulouse qualified as the “Aviation Capital”, with a nod to Airbus, universities, engineering colleges and rugby. The tweet has already been liked more than 3,500 times.
