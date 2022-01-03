Fruitful hunting for penguins

Evan Rodriguez and Brian Rost scored a hat-trick as the Penguins beat the San Jose Sharks 8-5 on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Rost, who was playing his first game since November 24, added assists. He has five goals and 14 points in 13 games this season.

The home favorites started the match strong, scoring a whopping six goals in the first half alone. In his first National Hockey League (NHL) meet, Kasper Bjorkqvist scored the goal. Jake Goetzel was the other top scorer.

The sharks showed tenacity, however, filling the gap with just one net. Alexander Barabanov, Brent Burns, Matt Nieto, Jacob Middleton, and Logan Couture responded. Timo Meyer collected three assists.

James Reimer was sent off after conceding six goals in 17 shots. In relief, Zach Sauchenko played his first game in the National Hockey League. Surrendered once in 21 rounds.

Bruins had the answer

In Detroit, Patrice Bergeron started a five-goal unanswered push for the Boston Bruins, who beat the Sabers 5-1.

Tyler Bertuzzi had just opened the scoring for crowd favorites.

Eric Haola, Charlie McAvoy, Trent Frederick and Thomas Nozick also beat Alex Ndeljkovic, who faced 37 shots. Jeremy Swayman, for his part, blocked 23 of his 24 shots.

The win put the Bruins ahead of Siebers in the Atlantic Division standings. Massachusetts is also playing five games postponed.

Bruins vs Red Wings match summary

Nico Hisshere slice

In Washington, New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hescher scored twice to allow his team to defeat the Capitals 4-3 in overtime.

The first overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft is the one who ended hostilities in the overtime period. Taking advantage of a good turn and throw from Jack Hugues, Hischier beat Ilya Samsonov with a powerful shot from his wrists.

It was the third win in as many trips for the Devils since the holiday’s return on the Bateman Tour.

Igor Sharanjevic and Damon Severson were the other top scorers for the winners. A replica of the “Caps” came from sticks of John Carlson, Nick Dodd and Conor Sherry.

Kyle Connor gâche l’effort des Golden Knights

In Vegas, forward Kyle Connor hit the goal in overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 5-4 victory over the Golden Knights.

The 25-year-old American maneuvered well with a puck to make his way into the opponent’s area and quickly beat goalkeeper Laurent Prosuite.

With his nineteenth success in this campaign, Connor spoiled the return of the Golden Knights. After trailing two goals with less than 10 minutes left in regulation time, the crowd favorites forced an additional confrontation with two goals from Matthias Janmark. His last two goals came less than a minute before the third goal.

Jansen Harkins, Christian Richel, Paul Stastney, and Andrew Cope made chords. Other Golden Knight targets came from Evgenii Dadonov and Michael Amadeo.