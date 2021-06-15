Bars will be able to go to work overtime

Good news for Canadian fans: pubs will close later Monday night, in time for the first game of the semi-final against the Golden Knights.

The health minister made the announcement via Twitter on Monday.

Starting tonight, bars in Zones and F will be able to serve alcohol until midnight and close at 2am. Restaurants serve alcoholic drinks until midnight. The main principle remains to avoid ending up in private homes. good game! 🏒 – Christian Dube (@cdube_sante) June 14, 2021

The broadcast of the first matches played in Las Vegas, which were broadcast in the late evening, caused inconvenience to the tenants.

Under health rules, bars in the yellow or green zone are required to stop selling alcohol from 11:00 p.m., and close their doors at midnight.

In the face of requests from restaurant and bar owners, Public Health postponed its “last call” to midnight and closed establishments to 2:00.

“The basic principle is to avoid ending up in private homes,” Dubey said on Twitter.

At a press conference on Sunday, Prime Minister Francois Legault stressed that discussions were underway to accommodate the owners of the licensed establishments.

François Legault also revealed that he is “pressing” the national director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, so that the Peel Center can accommodate the more than 2,500 supporters currently allowed.