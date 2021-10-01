Full performance rooms: dispensers of half figs and half grapes

For Diffusion Saguenay’s director of programming and marketing, Claudine Burdage, returning to wearing masks indoors is an important step backwards. In addition to the numerous adjustments that must be made after the government’s announcement, she does not believe that all spectators are ready to return to the full hall.

We transfer offers, return contracts, and restore arrangements with producers. We are also facing a stark understaffing in our premises, in terms of reception staff and all that. I also think that maybe the people weren’t quite there, just sitting next to each other tightly. , incorporated.

At the Salle Michel-Côté in Alma it will be possible to receive 772 spectators again, but there are still some excitement and questions from Manon Pilote, the arts and culture coordinator in Alma.

Yes, we do have a chance to fit more people in the room, but to keep the mask on at all times, we know it’s going to be a bit restrictive. There, there are still questions that need to be clarified like, for example, when can we respect a far seat, because not all tickets are sold out for a show, will people be able to remove the mask? , she asked.

With information from Laurie Jbeil