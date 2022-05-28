Mobilizing Manitoba bikers against prostate cancer

After two years of not being able to gather, the organization’s spokesperson, Ed Junior, was very happy to see so many participants and donations that exceeded their expectations. I’ve been smiling for three days now, because it’s unbelievable to be able to rally so many people He said.

For this 14th show, the goal was to raise $200,000, but they raised another $100,000. Since 2009, more than $3 million has been donated to research and awareness-raising against this cancer, Ed Jonher proudly explains

” In 2007 I was diagnosed with kidney cancer and prostate cancer which were both treated successfully. This is the case for 90% of prostate cancers that are diagnosed early. » – Quote from Ed Junior, spokesperson for Manitoba Motorcycles for Dad

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, one in eight Canadians will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime and one in 29 will die from it. Prostate cancer is the second most common type of cancer in men in Canada after skin cancer.

Although part of the money raised goes to research, the organization Riding a Manitoba Motorcycle for Dad So she also makes sure to use the kit to educate men and inform them about the importance of an annual health check-up.

The rally was supported by the Metropolitan Police and Manitoba Fire Departments. About the President of the Winnipeg Police Association and Co-Chair of Riding a Manitoba Motorcycle for DadAnd the Maurice Sabourin, Monitoring screening is not automatically prescribed by clinicians.

It is believed that in the absence of symptoms, Many doctors still find it unnecessary to perform a clinical examination or prescribe a PSA test, which is the test that detects the specific antigen of prostate cancer. However, many of the men I met had no symptoms when they were diagnosed. .

For him, it is important to educate men to order these screening tests.

Jodi Wearstok and her husband are among about 1,300 motorcyclists who gathered for this 14th parade, according to organizers. Photo: Radio Canada/Walter Bernal

Many participated in the event because they were directly or indirectly affected by the disease.

For participant Jodi Werstock, this is her way of advocating to continue advancing the research. “My brother was diagnosed 22 years ago and survived, but it’s important to keep mobilizing,” she says.

Her husband Terry couldn’t wait to get on his motorcycle. It’s really nice to meet everyone He said as the show was about to start.

Après le coup d’envoi donné au center commercial Polo Park samedi matin, le convoi, escorté par la police sur une partie du défilé, est passé par Assiniboia Downs, Selkirk et Gimli, pour revenir en milieu d’après-son point-midi From the beginning.