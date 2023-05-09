Fun things to do in Saskatoon for Families 2023: Top Activities and Attractions

Saskatoon, also known as the “City of Bridges,” is a picturesque city located in the heart of the Canadian prairies. This vibrant and family-friendly destination offers a wide range of fun activities for families of all ages. From outdoor adventures to educational experiences, Saskatoon has something to offer everyone. In this article, we’ll explore some of the best family-friendly attractions in Saskatoon that will create unforgettable memories for you and your loved ones.

Fun things to do in Saskatoon for Families 2023

1. Explore the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo

The Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo is a must-visit attraction for families. With over 90 acres of beautifully landscaped parklands, the park offers plenty of space for families to enjoy a picnic, take a leisurely walk, or spend time on the playgrounds. The zoo itself is home to over 80 species of animals, including grizzly bears, red pandas, and wolves. This educational and interactive attraction is perfect for kids who love animals and nature.

2. Get Creative at the Nutrien Wonderhub

The Nutrien Wonderhub is a children’s museum designed to engage young minds through hands-on play and exploration. With exhibits that cater to various age groups, the museum offers interactive play zones, art studios, and science labs where children can learn through discovery. Families can spend hours exploring the various exhibits, making it an excellent option for a fun-filled day in Saskatoon.

3. Immerse in Science at the Saskatchewan Science Centre

The Saskatchewan Science Centre, located in Regina, is a short drive from Saskatoon and is a fantastic destination for families who love science and learning. The center features engaging exhibits and interactive displays that cover a wide range of scientific topics, including ecology, physics, and human biology. The center also houses the Kramer IMAX Theatre, which showcases educational films and documentaries in stunning 3D.

4. Paddle the South Saskatchewan River

The South Saskatchewan River, which flows through the heart of Saskatoon, provides a beautiful setting for a family paddleboarding, canoeing, or kayaking adventure. Several local outfitters offer equipment rentals and guided tours, making it easy for families to explore the river at their own pace. The calm waters and picturesque scenery make this activity ideal for families of all skill levels.

5. Visit the Western Development Museum

The Western Development Museum is a fantastic destination for families interested in learning about the history of Western Canada. This interactive museum features exhibits on transportation, agriculture, and early settler life, allowing visitors to gain a deeper understanding of the region’s history. With a full-size replica of a 1910 Boomtown, complete with historic buildings and artifacts, the museum provides an immersive experience that is both educational and entertaining for the whole family.

6. Enjoy a Day at the PotashCorp Playland at Kinsmen Park

The PotashCorp Playland at Kinsmen Park is a popular destination for families looking to enjoy a day of fun in the great outdoors. This park features a variety of attractions, including a Ferris wheel, a carousel, and a miniature train ride that circles the park. There are also several playgrounds, picnic areas, and a splash pad, making it an ideal spot to spend a sunny day with the family.

7. Explore the Meewasin Valley

The Meewasin Valley is a beautiful natural area that stretches along the South Saskatchewan River. The valley offers numerous trails for hiking, biking, and bird watching, providing families with plenty of opportunities to explore the great outdoors. The Beaver Creek Conservation Area, located within the valley, is a popular spot for families to enjoy a picnic and learn about the region’s wildlife and ecosystems through interpretive programs.

8. Discover the Beauty of the University of Saskatchewan Campus

The picturesque University of Saskatchewan campus is well worth a visit for families who enjoy strolling through beautiful green spaces. With its historic architecture, lush gardens, and the scenic Bowl area, the campus offers a serene environment for a leisurely walk or picnic. Don’t forget to visit the Diefenbaker Canada Centre, which houses a small museum dedicated to the life and achievements of Canada’s 13th Prime Minister, John G. Diefenbaker.

9. Experience the Thrill of Escape Rooms

For families seeking an adrenaline-pumping experience, Saskatoon has several escape rooms that offer a range of challenging and immersive scenarios. Teams work together to solve puzzles, crack codes, and uncover clues in order to escape within a set time limit. This activity is perfect for older children and teenagers, as it encourages teamwork, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

10. Delight in Local Flavors at the Saskatoon Farmers’ Market

The Saskatoon Farmers’ Market is a fantastic destination for families to experience the local flavors and culture of the city. With a wide range of vendors offering fresh produce, artisanal goods, and delicious prepared foods, there is something to suit every taste. The market also hosts various events and activities throughout the year, such as cooking demonstrations, live music, and children’s workshops, making it a lively and engaging environment for the whole family.

11. Take a Scenic Walk at the Wanuskewin Heritage Park

Wanuskewin Heritage Park is a National Historic Site that offers a unique opportunity for families to learn about the Indigenous history and culture of the region. The park features several walking trails that meander through the picturesque Opimihaw Valley, as well as an interpretive center that hosts exhibitions, workshops, and performances. A visit to Wanuskewin is both an educational and enriching experience for families.

12. Make a Splash at the Shaw Centre

The Shaw Centre is an aquatic facility that offers a variety of fun and exciting activities for families. With a leisure pool, waterslides, a lazy river, and a wave pool, there is something to entertain everyone in the family. The facility also features a fully equipped fitness center and an indoor running track, making it an ideal destination for active families.

Conclusion

With a diverse range of family-friendly attractions, Saskatoon is a city that offers endless fun and adventure for families of all ages. From exploring the great outdoors to immersing yourself in the rich history and culture of the region, there are countless ways to create lasting memories with your loved ones. So, pack your bags and get ready for an unforgettable family experience in the beautiful city of Saskatoon!