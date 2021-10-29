Squid game: my people’s disguise despite the ban

Although some schools have banned costumes derived from the violent series squid gameDisguise is likely to be very popular this year: customers are asking for more and companies are out of stock.

“We are constantly asking ourselves. We received our requests for squid game Last week, it was gone in a few days. “We’re out of stock at all of our Halloween and Party Expert stores,” said a Halloween expert employee at Laval who preferred to remain anonymous.

The same in Quebec, where a visit to four companies did not make it possible to find a single copy of the famous costume, 48 hours before Halloween.

Thursday evening, hundreds of customers stormed specialty stores, but their clothes squid game Can’t find it.

popular and violent

south korean series squid game where squid game In French, which launched on Netflix on September 17, is the most popular ever on the platform.

It tells the story of a group of highly indebted people who risk their lives in a series of childish games to earn more than $48 million.

If participants in turquoise tracksuits fail in either match, they are coldly killed by masked guards dressed in red.

The costumes of the characters in the series that have been watched by more than 111 million families less than four weeks after its release are thus all the rage for Halloween, not surprisingly.

Fashion not received

“There are at least 10 customers a day who ask us if we sell fashion from or not squid game says Jesse M, assistant manager at Party Mania in Montreal. He says, “Demand is very high, but we don’t have anything in store. The chain was very recent when we placed our orders.”

Therefore, although customers continued to demand, many specialty stores did not have the costumes in store.

“We have a lot of customer orders, but we haven’t received any this year. The costumes in China have been snatched up again. Linda Larocque, director of the Vézina Party Center in Saint-Léonard, notes that there are a lot of costumes we haven’t received because of COVID.

– with Jean-François Racine, Le Journal de Québec

