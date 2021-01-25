Fundraising for a paralyzed little hockey player

Kamloops Blazers’ striker, Kirill Subotic, was paralyzed after being in a snowboarding accident on Saturday. Since Sunday evening, the relatives of the 19-year-old Saskatchewan hockey player have rallied financially to help him and his family.

Kathleen Zary, whose son Connor Zary was Kirill Subotic’s colleague and best friend, launched a crowdfunding campaign on the platform. GoFundMe To support one of the most amazing families out there .

We are raising this money to help fund any replenishments, health care costs, and any other support a family may need. Kathleen Zary, initiator of fundraising

Soon, Connor Zary, who chose the first round of Calgary Flames, donated $ 500 before urging his Twitter followers to do the same for The best man I know .

The best index in WHLWestern Hockey League Last season Adam Beckmann, who is also a good friend of Kirl, donated $ 500. On his Twitter account, he described the Subotic family as such One of the best you will meet And the She needs help right now . Add : I love you brother.

Soon, the fundraising operation raised more than $ 70,000 thanks to 600 donations provided. An anonymous donor contributed $ 5,000. Those affected by the accident, survivors of the Humboldt Bronco tragedy, such as Caleb Dahlgren, Nicholas Shomlansky and Jacob Wasserman, also supported the former Humboldt striker. Snakes From Sask Valley And the Mentos From Prince Albert.

Kamloops Blazers, the team Kyrell Sopotyk has played with for the past two seasons, say they Destroyed Through this news.

He is an amazing young man and a perfect representative of the hockey club. The Blazers family supports Kyrell and Sopotyks. Excerpt from Kamloops Blazers press release