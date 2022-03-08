What will change on WhatsApp in March/April

WhatsApp should soon integrate many new features. A quick overview of expected features over the next few weeks.

Reactions to messages

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon implement reactions via emojis. Users will be able to add them to received messages. The recipient will see them immediately afterwards.

To take advantage of this future functionality, the sender will have to press the down arrow, which is located at the top right of each bubble. A “Reply to Message” notification will appear on the screen, all you have to do is tap on it to access a list of several emojis.

New access to emoji

On the same topic, the Universal App (UWP) for WhatsApp for Windows will soon take advantage of the new system of shortcuts. This feature hopes to make finding emojis easier.

To take advantage of this new acronym, users will need to type in certain keywords preceded by a colon. The emoji will then appear on a banner above the entry space.

At the moment, this feature is only available on UWP beta 2.2206.1.0.

growing communities