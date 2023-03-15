Garbage floods Paris and the nights of mice. Garbage and incinerator workers are on strike against pension reform Radio

The streets of Paris are directly flooded with thousands of tons of unladen waste. Photo: Martin Palucha | Source: Czech Radio







More photos (4) France was paralyzed on Wednesday – for the eighth time in a row – by a round of nationwide protests against a pension reform, which is supposed to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. The widespread demonstrations are accompanied by strikes by railway workers, teachers, garbage collectors and incinerator employees. Because of this, there are more than six thousand tons of unexported waste in Paris.



Paris

14:19 March 15, 2023

The second arrondissement of Paris, the center of the capital. Garbage piles piled on top of each other, black bags with junk mixed in, cartons, bins, everything between bicycles and shared cars and in front of restaurants.

Your browser does not support playing audio.

How do Parisians live with rubbish in front of their homes and restaurants?

“We do have a small mountain of rubbish in front of the restaurant. It obviously discourages customers. But the smell is not so bad because it is still very cold. It will be much worse,” says Gladys, who works at the cash register at a newly opened fast food restaurant. in summer”.

The staff is concerned that they will not attract customers due to the uncollected rubbish in front of the restaurant. Some Paris business owners hire private companies to take out their waste. A similar move has already been taken by Paris City Hall, which has contacted garbage collection companies from the south of France.

“Garbage has been piling up here since last week. At first, there were two or three bags. Now there are a lot of them. I understand the strikers, but leaving rubbish on the street is not the answer. Dorian, who works for a telecom company, says:

She’s gone out during her cigarette breaks, but for the past week her breaks have been less pleasant as she’s been looking straight into one of the piles of trash.

Mice paradise

I think the blows weren’t strong enough. It will be necessary for everyone to participate in it. Now it looks like the government will go ahead with the reform anyway. At least we tried,” says Vincent, the garbage collector.



He was on strike for two days, but is now back at work. He and his colleague dump the bags into a pickup truck, but they can’t empty the big boxes.

“I only have two hands, I can’t clean everything. We try to keep at least the appearance of order. We have a predetermined area where we sweep the sidewalks and empty the little trash cans. I support my wonderful mates, but I can’t afford it financially,” explains Judy, an undergraduate other rubbish.

Judy wears a bright yellow jacket. Usually he would drive through Paris in a garbage truck. He can’t do that now because his fellow drivers are on strike, so he’s just walking the streets of Paris, sweeping up at least a little trash.

Judy meets a lot of mice in her work. According to him, it is still possible in the official regions. It is worse in places with restaurants and cafes, and worse at night. According to him, Paris night is the king of mice.

Martin Balucha



