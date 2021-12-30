George Weston Limited Announces the Closing of Sale of Shelf Life Business at Weston Foods

Business, COVID-19Business Acquisitions and Mergers

Toronto, 29 dc. 2021 / CNW / -George Weston Limite ( George Weston Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC (Hearthside) today announced the closing of the previously announced sale of its usable bakery business to entities associated with Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC (Hearthside).

with Sale of bakery business with validity on the stove and previously announced closure of fresh and frozen bakery business, George Weston He has now sold all of his bakery business and will now focus on retail and real estate business.

About the bakery business settled off the shelves at Weston Foods

Weston Foods’ shelf-stable bakery business includes one of North America’s largest manufacturers providing retail and food service customers with cookies, crackers, cones, and pies everywhere. Canada and the United States.

About George Weston Limit

GeorgeWestonlimite is a Canadian public company incorporated in 1882. The company operates through the two listed business segments: Loblaw Companies Limited and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Loblaw supplies Canadians with food, pharmacy, health and beauty products, apparel, and general merchandise, as well as financial products and services and mobile phones. Choice Properties owns, manages and develops a high-quality portfolio of commercial, industrial, office and residential properties across the country. Canada.

around the stove

a base Downers Grove, in a IllinoisHearthside Food Solutions is a leading manufacturer and producer of baked goods, snacks, nutrition bars, sandwiches, frozen, refrigerated, and refrigerated meals, as well as a service provider of baked goods. Complete food packaging for many world famous brands. Prior to the acquisition of Weston Foods, Hearthside Network had 37 food production facilities, four of which were located Europeand 12,000 employees. To learn more about Hearthside Food Solutions, visit www.hearthsidefoods.com.

forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking elements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflect the company’s current expectations regarding future events.

These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company’s control, which could result in results or events materially different from those stated. mentioned in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in the annual MD&A and the company’s annual information model as well as the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Except to the extent required by law, the Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, whether in light of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are as of today and are subject to these cautionary statements.

Source: George Weston Limit

