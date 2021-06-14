Gerard Gallant at the helm of Rangers

Weeks after leading Canada to a dramatic victory in the World Hockey Championship, Gerard Gallant has been appointed head coach of the New York Rangers.

This is what the New York Post reported on Monday. The club did not confirm this information at the end of the afternoon.

With the “blue shirts”, the man from Prince Edward Island will replace David Quinn, who was fired in May after a third season at the helm. Virtually all of his deputies, including Jack Martin, as well as President John Davidson and CEO Jeff Gorton, have also lost their jobs.

bright achievements

Galant, who was the Montreal Canadiens’ assistant coach for two seasons between 2012 and 2014, will lead a fourth team in the National Hockey League. He showed a record 270-216-4-51 in this turn with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights.

He also won the Jack-Adams Trophy in 2018 after leading the Knights to the Stanley Cup Final in their first season on the track.

Recently, Gallant helped the Maple Leaf representatives forget about a very difficult start to the World Championships. After three defeats to Latvia, Germany and the United States, the Canadians respectively defeated the Russians, Americans and Finns in the playoffs to win the gold medal.

The former Detroit Red Wings rider also led the St. John C. Dogs to two major cups and a Memorial Cup in three seasons, between 2009 and 2012.