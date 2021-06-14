In jail for refusing burgers to the police

Pakistani police have arrested 19 employees of a fast-food chain who refused to give them free burgers, applicants, most of whom are students, told AFP on Monday.

Employees of fast food chain Johnny & Jugnu in the eastern city of Lahore had to leave their kitchens and their customers to spend seven hours in their cells overnight from Saturday to Sunday.

“This is not the first time this has happened to our restaurant team, but we want it to be the last,” the chain warned in a statement posted on social media.

The case began when employees refused “a request from a very special client,” she said.

Provincial police officer Inam Ghani said on Twitter that in the face of outbursts aroused by the case, nine police officers were arrested yesterday.

He said, “No one is above the law.”

Pakistani police are notorious for corruption, with officers often asking for bribes from companies.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for Punjab police reform, accusing politicians of employing their “comrades” to control police stations.