Get Me Out, a mental health thriller

Three weeks after the series was revealed Android image On Club Illico, the tandem shock formed by Sophie Lorain and Alexis Durand-Brault on Thursday presented the first three of the six episodes of Take me out of me To the press. It will be broadcast on the Crave channel next Friday. This exciting film, which takes place in the world of first-line workers and psychiatry, will be released at the same time in its English dubbed version (Way over me). First in Canada for the Quebec chain.

While reading a newspaper article about social workers’ collaboration with the police the actress and director had an idea Take me out of me. However, they did not plan to write it themselves. Due to scheduling conflicts, they had to replace screenwriters Michel Monty and Matthew Arsenault, who were able to remain advisors to the series, inspired by real cases.

Take me out of me Stars Clara Saint Amand (Sophie Lauren) and Miriam Melanson (Sandra Domarsk), social workers responsible for sending people with mental health issues to psychiatrist Justin Matteo (Pascal Bossier). While Clara must learn to work with her new partner, Gabrielle Bjøregaard (Bruno Marcel), who is going through a difficult chapter, Justin allows herself to be tempted by David Ducharme (Vincent Locklear), a type 2 bipolar patient. Go, the shoemakers are always the worst trick …

Similarity

thats good Take me out of me Either light years away from the luminous string Beatrice helpedReasonably taken by the tape, this dark, dark film shares some elements with it.

“Of course, all the explorations of mental health issues in terms of doctors, that’s what piqued my interest when I asked Francine Togas Beatrice helped From his version. After that, it was always on our minds, Alexis and I, ”says Sophie Loren.

Away from the mental health theme, the two series are close to their bronze light, almost blinding in some shots, the wide camera movements, and the use of depth of field.

“I didn’t consciously think about it Beatrice helped, But Crave definitely gave me a way to shoot the series in anamorphic, explains Alexis Durand-Brault. He allowed me to move forward. I wanted to take a photo that would disturb a lot with light, sparkle, and saturated color. My inspiration was without any excuse Amnesty International By Steven Spielberg, as there was a very special light. “

In order to illustrate the insanity phases of Vincent Leclerc’s character, already dazzled in the series, the director inflated the actor by flooding him with an intense light.

“This signature in terms of lighting, which I find very cinematic, we don’t use it very often, due to lack of time or resources, on Quebec TV. It took me a few days to adapt to certain elements of cinema, whether it’s in search of sound or lighting. I knew that such-and-such element of lighting or this camera movement would affirm, support and endure what I was doing. It’s easier then to let go. ”Vincent Leclerc says,“ It’s not just lighting for me, it’s part of it all. ”

” at Beatrice helpedSophie Loren remembers, there was something idyllic in the lighting. at Take me out of meIt comes the other way. We didn’t want to easily exploit the scary side of mental health issues. Still a series of fiction and entertainment. We are not in the documentary. “

The first episode is barely watched, it’s hard to resist the temptation to over-watch everything else in the series. And to dream about another season. “We’ll see …” the actress replies.