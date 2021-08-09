Global warming: IPCC warns it ‘happening now or never’

text from Charles Emile Tallinn Marcotte

According to scenarios IPCCIntergovernmental panel on climate change , the consequences of global warming of 2°C – likely to be reached before the end of the century – will lead to extreme weather events, such as higher precipitation in some places, floods, more soil drier in others, wildfires and tropical cyclones.

In optimistic scenarios, i.e. those with emissions GESgreenhouse gases Too low or too low, the temperature rise should not exceed 1.5 degrees.

view larger image (A new window) Maps showing changes in temperature and precipitation in North America by severity of climate change. Photo: IPCC

However, if nothing is done, global warming could exceed 4 degrees by the end of the century and cause irreversible consequences that will affect especially [les] communities and [les] The poorest and most vulnerable countries while being least responsible for the current climate emergency According to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Hot seat main transmitters

To reduce human-caused global warming, it will also be necessary to significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and achieve carbon neutrality, the organization says.

Even if we did, the cumulative effects of past and future emissions on the climate would still be felt for 20 or 30 years, until global temperature stabilized, but the effects on air quality would be more noticeable in the next few years, and they would be cumulative.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres calls on major emitters to achieve carbon neutrality. Photo: AP/Paul White

Mr. Guterres is calling like this All countries, especially the G20 and other major emitters [de GES] Aims to net zero emissions and strengthen its commitments for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, next November.

for experts in IPCCIntergovernmental panel on climate change The evolution of the climate will largely depend on the government actions that will be taken in the short and medium term.

Some examples of the consequences of global warming In the northern parts of Canada, the projected rise in temperature is really big, compared to the global average, especially in winter. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the increase in snowfall will be much greater in January and February. But in southern Canada, the IPCC is currently noting an increase in wildfires, and expects this phenomenon to be more frequent in the coming years, especially if the temperature rises above 2°C. Heavy rainfall is likely to be more frequent, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change predicts, and floods are likely in summer and heavy snowfalls in winter.

One red symbol of humanity

If simulations are performed by IPCCIntergovernmental panel on climate change It shows that the consequences of climate change will be dire and will have implications everywhere on the planet, and the point of no return can still be avoided, he argues.

If we unite now, we can prevent a climate catastrophe. But, as today’s report makes clear, there is no time to waste and no excuses to be found. Antonio Guterres fired.

The solutions are clear. Green and inclusive economies, prosperity, clean air and better health are possible for all if we respond to this crisis with solidarity and courage. Quote from:António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations

This is the sixth evaluation report of IPCCIntergovernmental panel on climate change Hence it is intended to be a serious warning of inaction, a red symbol of humanity For the care of major exporters of GESgreenhouse gases .

It is no longer just a question of raising the issue of climate change of human origin, but of presenting and documenting the consequences of rising global temperatures in order to limit the effects of global warming.