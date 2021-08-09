The health passport enters the daily life of the French

(Paris) Bars, restaurants, cinemas, hospitals, transport: The health passport entered the daily life of the French on Monday, after being ratified almost entirely by the Constitutional Council and despite a street protest.

Antonio Rodriguez

France media agency

On the eve of its entry into force, the government wanted to be reassuring, noting that there would be a first week of tolerance and penetration for this new tool. Already required in culture venues since July 21, it takes the form of a QR code that must be presented for lunch in a restaurant or for a drink on the balcony.

Health Minister Olivier Veran confirmed in Parisian Sunday.

For the passport to be actually valid in many European countries, it must show either a complete vaccination schedule, cured disease with a positive test certificate of at least 11 days and less than 6 months, or finally a negative dating test “less than 72 hours” .

It may also be required by decision of the prefecture in stores over 20,000 square meters2However, you will not be required to see a GP. On the other hand, it will be in hospitals, but in no way should it be a hindrance to obtaining useful and urgent care, assures Mr. Ferran.

On Twitter, the Secretary of State for Digital Affairs, Cedric O, noted on Sunday that those who present a passport “that is not theirs will incur heavy fines,” explaining that passports “improperly used will be blacklisted and rendered unusable.”

Anyone using a relative’s passport will be subject to a fine of 4NS A denomination of 750 euros (fixed at 135 euros if paid quickly), an amount that increases to 1,500 euros if the offense is repeated within 15 days.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanen asked the governors to mobilize the police and gendarmerie to take control “in uniform and in civilian clothes” of establishments whose access is subject to passport presentation, by targeting “urban and tourist areas”. “And “places of gatherings,” according to a telegram consulted by Agence France-Presse.

The number of patients is on the rise

The entry of this passport is disputed on the street: For the fourth consecutive week, nearly 237,000 people demonstrated peacefully on Saturday, according to Interior Ministry figures.

Photo by Stephane de Sakutin, Agence France-Presse Nearly 237,000 people demonstrated peacefully on Saturday against the health passport in France.

In a video released on Sunday, Florian Philippot hailed the prolongation of the validity of the tests he presented as “a withdrawal from the government.”

The former FN, head of the pro-Frexite Les Patriotes party, who has made fighting the executive’s health strategy his hobby, called for mobilization to “accelerate”. He said, “Fear changes sides.”

Within the executive branch, which is confident that the target of 50 million vaccinations has been reached for the first time by the end of August, Emmanuel Macron’s July 12 speech is said to have given a boost to the campaign. Since then, more than 6.8 million injections have been scheduled for the first time, those around him insist.

According to French Public Health, 44,739,322 people have received at least one injection (ie 66.4% of the total population) and 37,231,075 people now have a full vaccination schedule (which is 55.2% of the total population).

But the number of hospitalized patients continues to increase, with nearly 8,700 patients registered on Sunday, representing a 25% increase in hospitalizations in three weeks.

With 1,556 patients enrolled in critical care wards, the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition (+81%) has increased since July 21. During the past 24 hours, 117 patients were admitted to intensive care.

And last week, the head of state divided 12 videos on social media, which were viewed more than 60 million times, to answer the questions of the French and invite them to be vaccinated.

On Wednesday, the Health Defense Council will chair a video conference where it will notably be the issue of injecting a third dose of the vaccine to the most vulnerable people at the start of the school year.