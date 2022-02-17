Gold medal in the final relay for Charles Hamlin

Six-time Olympic medalist has the backing of Jordan Pierre Gill, Stephen Dubois and Pascal Dion. The Canadian quartet completed their mission in 6 minutes 41 seconds 257/1000.

« It’s the end of my time. I started with silver in Turin, and ended with gold with these men that I love as much as my brothers. It’s incredible! » – Quote from Charles Hamlin

I think we can all agree that it was the perfect time. Once the race started, I had no doubts that we would win Follow Pierre Gilles.

The South Koreans (6:41.679) took the silver, while the Italians (6:43.431) narrowly beat the skaters in the Republic of China by nine thousandths of a second to take the bronze.

Third at the start of the race, the Maple Leaf reps climbed to second by about twenty laps before taking the lead the next day. Canada did excellent jobs throughout the event to maintain its prime position to the finish line.

We had a plan to be really fast in the end, so we saved energy in the beginning. When we found ourselves in front, there was no tomorrow. They tried to catch us, but they couldn’t explained Hamlin before sharing a laugh with his teammates.

Canadian torchbearers returned to the top of the podium for the first time since the 2010 Vancouver Games. Hamlin also won the silver in Turin in 2006 and the bronze in Pyeongchang in 2018 in the event.

Individually, the 37-year-old veteran won gold in the 500m in Vancouver and 1,500m in Sochi.

The Canadian 5,000m relay team is living in a dream Photo: Getty Images / Dean Mouhtaropoulos

The relay victory also punctuates Stephen Dubois’ stunning performance in his first Olympic Games. in like the Long-distance skater Isabel WeidmannKeeper will leave Beijing with One medal of each color in his bags.

We wanted so badly to prove that we were the best, and we did. It’s one of the most beautiful moments of my life said the winner of the silver medal in the 1500 meters and bronze in the 500 meters in China.

Among Canadian legends

Thus Levisian became the most decorated athlete in the country’s history at the Winter Games, and tied with long-track speed skater Cindy Claassen, thanks to her collection of six medals.

His four golden crowns also allowed him to enter a chosen club. Only hockey players Caroline Owlette, Jayna Hefford and Hayley Weikenheiser have won so many Olympic titles at the Winter Games.

Previously, Hamlin shared the national medal record for short sprint specialists with François-Louis Tremblay and Marc Gagnon.

No Canadian athlete has won more medals at the Games, summer or winter, than swimmer Benny Oleksiak. The 21-year-old Ontario native has climbed on the Olympic podium seven times so far.

Disappointment at 1500 meters for Canada

Kim Botín, Courtney Sarlault and Danny Place were unable to qualify for the 1500m final.

South Korea’s Choi Min-jeong (2:17.789) rose to the top of the podium after setting an Olympic record in the semi-finals. The silver medal was won by Italian Ariana Fontana (2: 17.862), and the Dutch Susan Scholting (2: 17.865) took the bronze.

Kim Putin is at peace with herself Photo: afp via getty Images / MANAN VATSYAYANA

In the semi-finals, Putin, Bronze medalist in the 500 . category MHe finished third in his wave. Despite good negotiation in the race, she was unable to resist an attack from Italian Ariana Fontana on the last lap.

« Eight months ago, I wasn’t happy and thought about quitting the sport. I wasn’t expecting such great games, I’m proud of myself. » – Quote from Kim Putin

Courtney Sarlault could have reached the final as the third best player, but Dutchman Xandra Velzeboer beat her by 13 milliseconds.

I missed the big toe final. It was frustrating because I was really hoping for a medal today. I’m still very proud of myself, because I wasn’t in the best shape physically and mentally a couple of days ago. the 21-year-old New Brunswicker noted, referring to her condition after 4th place for Canada in the relay.

But Putin and Sarault easily won in the quarter-finals.

As for Dana Blaise, her first Olympic race did not go as planned. The 22-year-old skater fell in quarters when she tried to pass inside.

I let myself be surprised. I had the idea to go ahead a bit, but hey. The girl from Kazakhstan drew me, but since I was four, I haven’t been ahead I explained.