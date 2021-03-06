CR Belouizdad 1-1 Al Hilal

CR Belouizdad missed the opportunity to achieve their first victory in the group stage of the African Champions League, on the occasion of receiving Hilal or Dorman for the third day of Group B.

The CRB, who could count on the return of several forwards but had to play Kadad in defense after being sent off against Mamelodi Sundowns, had to score a goal in the third minute when Abdel Rahman found himself alone in front of Bouchard slipping into the penalty spot, leaving the opposing striker behind. To open the registration.

Franck Dumas takes time to secure concrete chances, jsqu’à in the fourth minute or Koupko manages to equalize after a scramble (43).

In the second half, the debates will be balanced again, but the Balahl player will pay at the end of the match by entering Belhal who ended up taking a penalty in stoppage time but failed to change it.

Three days later, the Valencia CRB player is last in the standings with just two points in two home matches (including the Dar es Salaam match).

CAF Champions League 2020/2021

Group B – J3

Friday, March 5, 2021

20 hours

Algiers – July 5th Stadium

U. Belouizdad 1-1 Al Hilal Oum Dourman

Copco (43 d) – Abdel Rahman (3 d)

Bellahouel (90 ‘+ 1’)



CRB : 16-Moussaoui – 27-Hais, 3-Nessakh, 18-Bouchar, 18-Boulakhoua – 6-Draoui, 24-Tarikat, 21-Aiboud – 10-Sayoud (28-Belkhir, 68 ‘) – 14-Ngombo (20 -Bellahouel, 73 ‘), 25-Koupko / Entr. : Dumas

Covenant :

Group Ranking: 🇿🇦 Mamelodi Sundowns 6 points (played 2 matches)

🇨🇩 TP Mazembe 2 points (played 2 matches)

🇸🇩 Al-Hilal 2 points (3 matches).

🇩🇿 CR Belouizdad: 2 points (3 matches) CRB plays 2 out of another 3 #CAFCL Group stage matches away from home (@ Al-Hilal and Sundowns) – DZfoot English 🇩🇿⚽️ (DZfoot_EN) March 5, 2021

