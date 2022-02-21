Goldberg thinks he made his last court appearance

Goldberg had a date with Roman Reigns during Elimination Chamber. It was his last match on his current contract with WWE. A few minutes later, the Universal Champion was able to leave with his belt and was going to retire at the same time.

In fact, the WWE Hall of Famer posted a video on his Instagram account a day before Elimination Chamber. He adds in writing it It’s “probably his last assignment in the wrestling world.”Which means he was going to play his last match of his career against Roman Reigns this weekend.

However, it does not seem that Goldberg can say for sure and could return well in the future for 2-3 spurs. Here is what he writes:

“Maybe my last assignment in the wrestling world. […] Kind of a bittersweet trip because this might be my last here as an artist. Hopefully my hard work will pay off, leaving the helpless Roman in the middle of the ring as I walk away with the Universal Championship. No matter what, he’ll know that getting into the ring with me was a poor decision on his part. Thanks to all. >>

Image credit: WWE



