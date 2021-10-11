Good deal iPhone XR: 29% drop for the smartphone in red

Apple has never been as popular as it has been in recent years. The manufacturer has had great success with many of its products, giving its smartphones a new lease on life. Because after several years in the same direction, the Cupertino company launched the iPhone X, a model that inspired all its successors. Among the successors is the iPhone XR, Apple’s best-selling smartphone in 2019. So what? That the iPhone 14 already provides preliminary information, good news. Today, iPhone XR has an amazing 29% discount at Rakuten. To take advantage of this good plan, simply click on the link below.

At the time of its release, the iPhone XR was offered at €709, but here it takes advantage of a 29% reduction to switch to 50,330 EUR, or a nice discount two years after its release. The smartphone also benefits from promotional codes that you will find in this is the address To save additional money. As for the characteristics, we start from a solid between a 6.1 inch screen, A12 Bionic processor, 3D facial recognition with Face ID, iOS mobile operating system, etc. If you’re looking for more mid-range with Touch ID and a fingerprint reader iPhone SE (2020) at a discount too.