Google finds a solution to hide the camera under the screen

Google has applied for an original patent to hide the Selfie Camera under the screen of its next smartphones.

In an effort to further increase the surface area of ​​smartphone screens, all manufacturers are looking for a way to make the selfie camera disappear under the screen.

The Google, XiaomiAnd the SamsungAnd the Oppo And many others are competing in tact to get there. Site LettsGodigital He recovered a patent filed by the Cupertino Company for concealing this camera.

The 24-page document describes all the mechanisms Google’s engineers imagined. The smartphone uses an OLED panel.

Camera below the screen – Google finds a solution

A kind of reflective post is placed under the plate. On one side we find the Selfie camera, and on the other side we find the second. When the prism rotates to the left, it allows the camera to appear through the screen. So it is visible and usable. It measures no more than 2 to 3 mm.

When it turns right, it returns the extra screen image to hide the camera. This small OLED screen can also have ambient or proximity light sensors.

Unlike some patents, Google’s system appears realistic and achievable in the near future. The Pixel 6 certainly won’t be the smartphone to take advantage of, but we can hope for the Pixel 7 in 2022.

Samsung can take everyone out of the gear. At the end of the year, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to be the brand’s first smartphone with an under-screen camera.