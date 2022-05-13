Google introduces a new immersive view of its Maps app

During the Google I/O event, the Internet giant announced new developments in artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the use of Maps.

Thanks to advances in computer vision and artificial intelligence, billions of Street View images and aerial photos have been combined to create a richer and immersive digital model to provide one billion users with a new way to explore.

Maps lets you explore an all-new immersive view of the world, find the most fuel-efficient route, and use Live View in your favorite third-party apps.

Before you set foot there

Thanks to this new immersive display, The Google He suggests “discovering a popular neighborhood, landmark, restaurant or place, and even making an impression of it before you set foot there. Whether you’re traveling to a new place or looking to discover hidden local gems, the immersive view will help you make the most informed decisions before you travel.”

For example, Google wrote “Imagine you are planning a trip to London and want to know what are the best places to see and the best places to eat. With a quick search, you can virtually fly over Westminster to see the neighborhood and the amazing architecture up close, like Big Ben. With info Useful from overlayed Google Maps, you can use the time slider to see what the neighborhood looks like at different times of the day and in different weather conditions and see which places are more crowded Looking for a lunch spot? Scroll down to street level to explore nearby restaurants and see useful information such as live crowds And traffic nearby. You can even look inside to get an idea of ​​the ambiance of the place before booking.”

gradual spread

Universal View will work on almost any phone and device. It will begin rolling out in Los Angeles, London, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo later this year, with more cities to follow soon.