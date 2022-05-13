History repeats itself for Marc-Andre Fleury

Spring tournaments follow each other and look alike for Marc-Andre Fleury. The Quebec janitor will hand the Wild Cage to Cam Talbot in Game 6 of the series between the Minnesota and St. Louis Blues.

Wild striker Marcos Foligno confirmed this decision to the Athletic website, a few hours before the match that will be held at the Enterprise Center.

Head coach Dean Evason considered Fleury’s performance in five playoffs with Wilde enough. Fleury went 2-3-0 with 0.906 save percentage and 3.04 goals-to-average against the Blues.

It should be noted that the wild has a luxurious assistant in Talbot. Many observers were surprised to discover that he wasn’t Evason’s first man to start the playoffs, having finished the season undefeated in regulation in his last 16 games.

Remember, Florey initially lost his position to Matt Murray during the Pennsylvania team’s conquest of the 2017 Stanley Cup.

With the Vegas Golden Knights, it was Robin Lehner who inherited his coach’s confidence in the crucial game against the Montreal Canadiens in the conference final last June.

In 167 playoffs during his career, the beloved Quebec goalkeeper scored 0.912 saves and 2.54 goals-to-average.