Google releases the latest guaranteed smartphone update

Although the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are only days away, Google just released the October update for all compatible Pixel smartphones, and this is the latest guaranteed update for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL phones.

Like every Monday of every month, Google has started rolling out the October 2022 security patch for Pixel 66 Pro, 6 a, and all phones that spanned two generations before. So this also includes Every Pixel 5, but also every Pixel 4.

Furthermore it, After Pixel 3 updates stopped rolling out in early 2022Now it’s the Pixel 4 and 4 XL’s turn for Google to give up. This might be the latest update for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XLUnless Google decides to deliver a final stability update in the next few months, Just like they did with the Pixel 3a And the Pixel 3 in front of them.

What does the October 2022 update bring to Pixel smartphones?

The October patch notes are very light. This update brings some improvements and bug fixes, starting with the audio. Google apparently Constant hum during calls when using a wired headset. The October patch also contains a fix to notify device volume controls not working under certain conditions.

It will also be fixed Error preventing phones from showing available Wi-Fi connections in certain regions. Apart from this, the update will fix some issues that different users are having with the update. Android 13and in particular with tools.

The new update is supposed to be rolled out to all compatible smartphones within a few days, but if you want to download it early, the new designs are as follows, with no mention of specific designs for the launcher variants. Google calls this the “global” version, so it should work for everyone: