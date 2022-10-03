Jonathan Derosier, captain of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens

Originally from Dieppe, the 19-year-old athlete was named to the captain’s group for the Quebec team along with Mathieu. man Sackville and Jacob Newcomb from Halifax.

A different captain will be named each month by coach Yannick Jan.

” It was our coach who told us that we will not have a captain for this season and that we will have a new captain every month. It was his decision to put me as the captain of the team first and that’s a huge honour. » – Quote from Jonathan Desrosiers

Jonathan Desrosier is not putting any more pressure on himself now that he’s got a against on his jacket.

I don’t change who I am. I always work hard, I’ll be good with the guys. It’s fun to have the captain for October, but I’ll just be myself. We have a large group of leaders on the team explains the man who studies engineering at the University of New Brunswick.

Zoom in the image (A new window) Chicoutimi Saguins defender Jonathan Desrosier is in play. Photo: Courtesy of André Emond

The defender, who has worked with the Moncton Flyers and Edmundston Blizzard in the past, has set a goal to support the development of the young Saguenéens team.

I want to show the young people good work ethics [éthique de travail] And be a good leader says the person who has already received a permit this season.

Tough start to the season

Chicoutimi Saguenéens did not get the hoped-for start in QMJHL . Yannick Jane’s team has lost its first four games of the season.

I think all Game We are developing more and more and that is what we want. We are very young. Every weekend, we want to get better says Jonathan Desrosiers who also praised his team’s speed of play.

The young defender will start his second year at Saguenay, having joined the organization after last year’s trade with wild cats Moncton.

I was a little in shock. I wasn’t expecting the exchange, but I got here perfectly fit. I can’t ask for more He said.

The New Brunswicker helps the last of the dangling blue streak.

Marc-André Gaudet of Saint-Ignace and a fifth-round pick for the Saint-Louis Blues at the latest auction of NHL He is also part of the team that celebrates its 50th season this year.

Furthermore, Jonathan Desrosiers is one of two Dieppe residents who will be the captain of the team QMJHL . Striker Alexis Daniel will wear against For the Moncton Wildcats this season.

Report from Felix Arsenault