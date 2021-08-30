On August 27, Canadian Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole launched his plan to reduce EI benefits for critically ill workers from 26 weeks to 52 weeks.

It is a victory for the Conservative Party candidate from Montmagny – L’Islet – Kamouraska – Rivière-du-Loup, Bernard Genro, who has been campaigning for more than three and a half years within his party to get a resolution adopted to that effect. He was informed of the fate of Louperivoise compatriot Marie-Hélène Dubé who had experienced major financial problems after her multiple battles against cancer.

Bernard Genero said: “The fact that the Liberals have been sitting on their hands for nearly six years, offering a few months before the election to reduce EI benefits for critical illness from 15 to 26 weeks, shows that they are not taking this issue seriously. We are the only party capable of replacing them. and work to implement this essential component of the Canadian social safety net.”

Remember that during their years in power, from 2005 to 2012, conservatives led by Stephen Harper always refused to extend work insurance benefit weeks for critically ill workers. “Canadian workers should know that we support them if they become seriously ill,” said Erin O’Toole. But all too often, workers see their emotional intelligence run out after 26 weeks as they battle life-threatening diseases like cancer. Canadian workers and their families deserve better. It is time for the government to stand up for workers and their health.”

With the Canada Recovery Plan, Canadian Governors will ensure that workers who need to take sick leave receive the support they need to recover and support their families by shifting health benefits from insurance—employment from 26 to 52 weeks for those seriously ill.

You cannot have a healthy economy without healthy workers. “Canada’s conservatives have a plan to put workers’ interests first, during the recovery period, and get our economy back on its feet,” said Erin O’Toole.