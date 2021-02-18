Granby hosts the Startup Cup

a company. The second leg of the Startup Cup will take place in Granby on February 18, an event that highlights the dedication of young companies from across the Canadian Francophonie. A unique moment when eight local companies, including Granby’s Motion Park, compete in a fight Stadiums It automatically leads the winner of this regional game to the Virtual National Final scheduled for April 22, 2022.

The event was paused last year due to the pandemic, and this year the event is being presented in a virtual format across Canada. An initiative, among others, is being led at the regional level by the Regroupement des jeunes chambres de trade du Québec (RJCCQ) and Génération Avenir (GA). Each winner of the different pre-determined stations will face each other in a final battle in Stadiums For the grand prize of $ 20,000. This competition in Quebec and Canadian Francophonie aims to provide the necessary support and accompaniment to young entrepreneurs by providing them with appropriate advice through experts to meet their special needs while introducing them to the world of Stadiums sales.

Exclusive signed Granby

In cooperation with Entrepreneuriat Haut-Yamaska ​​(EHY) and J’entreprends la sequion, two categories will be added to the competition on February 18th, including the School and Business component. At the school level, this helps shine a spotlight on young high school entrepreneurs and give them additional experience in their development. By Maribel Digel Duby, program coordinator at J’entreprends la Caliphate,

This activity allows young people to live a rich and tangible experience in the world of entrepreneurship while taking them out of their comfort zone. “We are proud to encourage the next generation to excel and find their place in the business world,” Maribel Diggle Dubey explains in a press release.

For businesses, this offer gives them greater visibility into the Haute-Yamaska ​​area. “We are excited to support entrepreneurs in the region, who are looking for excellence and who are proactive in promoting their products and services,” adds Francine Kaya, Business Consultant in Entrepreneurship, Granby Industriel. Each winner from different categories will participate in a $ 2,300 wallet during the competition.