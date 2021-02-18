Skyward Sword HD is coming this summer

Today we are entitled to our new Nintendo Direct. Players were especially excited to hear about The Legend of Zelda series, whose new release, Breath of the Wild 2, is currently in development. Nintendo brings us Zelda content during this live broadcast, but with a hint of surprise.

The Legend of Zelda Sky Sword

Nintendo is officially announcing the Skyward Sword port, originally released on the Wii, to the Switch with some interesting additions. The motion control used on the Wii will now run with Joy-con and have been upgraded to the new console standard. Nintendo has also added button playability to suit laptops and Switch Lite owners. To do this, they decided to install the sword grips in manual mode using the right joystick. This allows Link’s sword strikes as if one were controlling movement.

For the occasion, Nintendo also releases a new pair of Joy-con in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Right Joy-con is purple and represents Master Sword. The person on the left is blue and represents the Hylian Shield.

Everything will be available July 16, 2021. For fans of Breath of the Wild, Nintendo has promised us more information on its sequel during the year.

Mario Golf: Super Rush

Nintendo brings us a new game in the Mario Golf series. In this combination, your golf club can be controlled using Joy-con’s motion control. Another novelty is that you will now be able to play multiplayer mode in Speed ​​Golf mode which is like racing. Then the usual golf rules are left aside for chaos and fun. There will also be a Story Mode that will allow you to level up your character and control their stats by awarding points yourself. Mario Golf is set to start on June 25 and is available for pre-order now.

Super Mario in Animal Crossing

The upcoming event in Animal Crossing will celebrate Mario’s 35th birthday with many never-before-seen new things featuring the mustache plumber. One of the items that will be available is the Warp Pipe that will allow fast travel from one end of the island to the other, and is very handy to travel efficiently in Animal Crossing. All new Super Mario items will be available in the Nook Store. The update for the new event will be available on February 25, and items will be available for in-game purchase on March 1.

Mythra and Pyra in Super Smash Bros Ultimate

Mythra and Pyra from the Xenoblade Chronicles 2 universe are invited to participate in Super Smash Bros Ultimate as new characters in Fighter’s Arcade. They will appear in the match next March.

Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 is officially announced thanks to its colorful trailer.

An explosion of new features on the Switch

External wilderness Summer 2021.

Fall guys Summer 2021.

Detective Club Famicom: The lost heir and Famicom Detective Club: The girl in the back May 14, 2021. Available for pre-order now.

Samurai Warriors 5 Summer 2021.

The Legend of Mana: improved version June 24, 2021.

Monster Hunter Rise March 26, 2021.

Tales from Borderlands March 24, 2021.

Capcom Arcade Stadium Available now.

No more heroes 3 August 24, 2021.

Neon white Winter 2021.

DC Super Hero Girl: The Power of a Teen June 4, 2021.

Factory vs Zombie: Battle for the Neighbor: The Complete Edition March 19, 2021.

Mythopia May 21, 2021. Available for pre-order now.

Project Triangle Strategy A new tactical RPG is available somewhere in 2022. The demo is available now.

Star Wars: Hunter 2021.

City knockout May 21, 2021.

Apocalypse Club May 28, 2021.

Body version of Hell Includes a digital soundtrack and character art book. March 19, 2021.

Ninja Gaiden: The Master Collection June 10, 2021.

Hyrule Warriors: The Disaster Extension

Bravely default 2 February 26, 2021. The offer is now available.

Ghost’s n Goblins: The Resurrection February 25, 2021.

Frontier Remastered Saga April 15, 2021.

Apex Legends 9 Mars.